Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Holdings Lowered by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,992 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hologic worth $11,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $77.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average of $79.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.