Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,746 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 83,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HST. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Insider Activity

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

