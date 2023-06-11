HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 778.89 ($9.68).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 775 ($9.63) price target on HSBC in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.26) target price on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.70) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 580 ($7.21) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.08) to GBX 630 ($7.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get HSBC alerts:

Insider Activity

In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery bought 31,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.46) per share, with a total value of £191,772 ($238,403.78). Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Stock Down 0.6 %

HSBC Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 607.50 ($7.55) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £120.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 653.80 ($8.13). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 588.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 572.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 3,777.78%.

About HSBC

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.