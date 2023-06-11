HSBC Upgrades DocMorris (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) to Buy

DocMorris (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

DocMorris Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ZRSEF opened at $33.00 on Friday. DocMorris has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $99.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average is $39.89.

About DocMorris

DocMorris Ltd. engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy and the wholesale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

