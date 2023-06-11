IDW Media (IDWM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, June 12th.

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter. IDW Media had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%.

IDW Media Stock Performance

IDW Media stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.50. IDW Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through the IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing, producing and distributing original content worldwide.

