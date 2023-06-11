IDW Media (IDWM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Monday, June 12th.

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter. IDW Media had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%.

IDW Media Stock Performance

Shares of IDW Media stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a market cap of $6.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.50. IDW Media has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through the IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing, producing and distributing original content worldwide.

