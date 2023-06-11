iMedia Brands (IMBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. iMedia Brands has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.65 million. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 136.73% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. On average, analysts expect iMedia Brands to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IMBI opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.05. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 54.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 21,741 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the first quarter valued at $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 22.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in iMedia Brands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $11.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

