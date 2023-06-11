ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) PT Raised to $20.00 at Barclays

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IMGN. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

IMGN stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.89.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 135.94% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 69.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,822 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at $17,234,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,878,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,120,000 after buying an additional 3,325,815 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,216,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,140,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,879 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

