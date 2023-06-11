Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) Insider Sells £12,060.08 in Stock

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating) insider Ian Simm sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 647 ($8.04), for a total value of £12,060.08 ($14,992.64).

Ian Simm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Ian Simm bought 2,580 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 620 ($7.71) per share, for a total transaction of £15,996 ($19,885.63).

Impax Asset Management Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of IPX opened at GBX 645 ($8.02) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £855.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1,433.33, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.46. Impax Asset Management Group plc has a one year low of GBX 483.54 ($6.01) and a one year high of GBX 898.50 ($11.17). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 773.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 774.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Impax Asset Management Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,222.22%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.43) price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

