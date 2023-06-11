INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) & Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Rating) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pluri and INmune Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluri $230,000.00 162.69 -$41.24 million N/A N/A INmune Bio $370,000.00 438.08 -$27.30 million ($1.49) -6.06

INmune Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Pluri.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluri N/A -118.47% -50.95% INmune Bio -10,816.06% -43.26% -32.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Pluri and INmune Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.8% of Pluri shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Pluri shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of INmune Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Pluri has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INmune Bio has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pluri and INmune Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluri 0 0 0 0 N/A INmune Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

INmune Bio has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.19%. Given INmune Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than Pluri.

Summary

INmune Bio beats Pluri on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pluri

Pluri, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies. Its products include Clinical Pipeline, PLX-Immune, PLX-PAD, and PLX-R18. The company was founded by Doron Shorrer on May 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. The company's development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma solid tumor and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 to treat patients with cancers that express MUC4, a mucinous polyglucan on the surface of some epithelial cancer cells that appears to predict resistant to immunotherapy, including women with MUC4 expressing HER2+ breast cancer and other MUC4 resistant cancers; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Treatment Resistant Depression. It has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; and University of Pittsburg. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

