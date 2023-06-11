Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.38

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.41. Innovative Food shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 29,182 shares trading hands.

Innovative Food Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.88 million during the quarter.

About Innovative Food

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce and direct-to-chef platforms. It distributes specialty food and food related products through national partnership based and regionally based foodservice related channels. Its products include seafood, meat and game, produce, poultry, mushrooms, and cheese.

