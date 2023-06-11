Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Buys £1,817.80 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Wendy Mars purchased 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £1,817.80 ($2,259.82).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON:RR opened at GBX 149.25 ($1.86) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -995.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.68. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 64.44 ($0.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 239.70 ($2.98). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 150.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RR. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 105 ($1.31) to GBX 200 ($2.49) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.87) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 110 ($1.37).

