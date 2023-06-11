Insider Buying: The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating) insider Penelope Anne Freer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 799 ($9.93) per share, for a total transaction of £7,990 ($9,932.87).

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 800 ($9.95) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 805.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 832.36. The company has a market capitalization of £597.60 million, a P/E ratio of -235.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.10. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 674.33 ($8.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 924 ($11.49).

About The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

