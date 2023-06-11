Insider Buying: Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Insider Buys 3 Shares of Stock

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 3 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,001 ($49.74) per share, for a total transaction of £120.03 ($149.22).
Graeme Pitkethly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 16th, Graeme Pitkethly purchased 3 shares of Unilever stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,334 ($53.88) per share, with a total value of £130.02 ($161.64).
Unilever Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 3,970 ($49.35) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,532.82, a PEG ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 0.14. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 3,531.50 ($43.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,483.25 ($55.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,269.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,196.30.
Unilever Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on ULVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,400 ($54.70) to GBX 4,600 ($57.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($43.51) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,650 ($57.81) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($48.48) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($54.70) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,212 ($52.36).
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
