Insider Buying: Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Insider Buys 3 Shares of Stock

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 3 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,001 ($49.74) per share, for a total transaction of £120.03 ($149.22).

Graeme Pitkethly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Graeme Pitkethly purchased 3 shares of Unilever stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,334 ($53.88) per share, with a total value of £130.02 ($161.64).

Unilever Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 3,970 ($49.35) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,532.82, a PEG ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 0.14. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 3,531.50 ($43.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,483.25 ($55.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,269.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,196.30.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 37.83 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,791.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,400 ($54.70) to GBX 4,600 ($57.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($43.51) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,650 ($57.81) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($48.48) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($54.70) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,212 ($52.36).

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

