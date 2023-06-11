Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Sells 1,160 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,160 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $22,051.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,674.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $19.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $31.46.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.64%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 163.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

