Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Insider Sells $3,611,000.00 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) insider Erica Schultz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $3,611,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,316,081.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Confluent Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. The business had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Confluent in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Confluent by 311.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Confluent by 703.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

