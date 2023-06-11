Insider Selling: Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Major Shareholder Sells $25,860,000.00 in Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,717,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,824,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE:CWK opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.34. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CWK shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
