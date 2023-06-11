Insider Selling: Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Major Shareholder Sells $25,860,000.00 in Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,717,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,824,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:CWK opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.34. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,554,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,251,000 after buying an additional 300,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,967,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,542,000 after purchasing an additional 77,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,020,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,961 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,558,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,049,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,302,000 after buying an additional 5,084,634 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CWK shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

