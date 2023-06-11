Insider Selling: Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Major Shareholder Sells $1,285,712.98 in Stock

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 203,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $1,285,712.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,403,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,163.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SANA opened at $6.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.71. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SANA. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANA. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

