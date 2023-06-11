Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,057,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.2 %

SNPS stock opened at $438.78 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $468.03. The company has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.99, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $394.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.27.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.70.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

