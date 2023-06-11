Insider Selling: The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) EVP Sells $1,050,000.00 in Stock

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brink’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $71.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $72.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average is $62.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCO. StockNews.com lowered Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brink’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,426,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,033,000 after buying an additional 35,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brink’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,694,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,221,000 after buying an additional 59,006 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Brink’s by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,377,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,442,000 after buying an additional 331,529 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brink’s by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,676,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,484,000 after buying an additional 266,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Brink’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,071,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,866,000 after buying an additional 19,661 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

