Insider Selling: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Major Shareholder Sells $1,279,195.52 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 35,872 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $1,279,195.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,837,045 shares in the company, valued at $350,789,024.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nsv Partners Iii Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 90,565 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $3,499,431.60.

On Friday, April 21st, Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 8,642 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $324,161.42.

On Thursday, April 13th, Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 71,446 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $2,165,528.26.

VTYX opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of -0.36. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VTYX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

