Insider Selling: Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Sells $1,078,800.00 in Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) Director Mark L. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.60, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark L. Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 21st, Mark L. Wilson sold 2,486 shares of Winmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.88, for a total value of $854,885.68.

WINA opened at $361.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.79. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $188.52 and a 1 year high of $371.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $334.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.72.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 62.91% and a net margin of 47.04%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 60.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,079,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the first quarter worth about $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

WINA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Winmark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

