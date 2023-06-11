International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:THM opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.98 million, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.81. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.75.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
