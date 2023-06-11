Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ISDR. Northland Securities cut their price target on Issuer Direct from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Issuer Direct from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 5.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

