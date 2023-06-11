Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $200.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $127.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $125.35 and a 52-week high of $163.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.64.

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $136,284.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at $837,420.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,749 shares of company stock worth $1,147,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $70,048,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 463,213 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 727,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,905,000 after purchasing an additional 409,241 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 340,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,239,000 after buying an additional 337,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,055,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,524,000 after buying an additional 294,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

