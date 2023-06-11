JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Price Target to GBX 1,150

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,125 ($13.99) to GBX 1,150 ($14.30) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

United Utilities Group Stock Down 0.0 %

UUGRY opened at $27.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

