JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Price Target to GBX 850

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 930 ($11.56) to GBX 850 ($10.57) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.44) to GBX 780 ($9.70) in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pennon Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Pennon Group Price Performance

PEGRF opened at $9.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

