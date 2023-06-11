JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Target Price to GBX 290

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 305 ($3.79) to GBX 290 ($3.61) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CTEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.67) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($3.73) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CTEC opened at GBX 203.20 ($2.53) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 216.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 226.50. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 195.90 ($2.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 257.87 ($3.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.79, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10,160.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Karim Bitar sold 429,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.69), for a total transaction of £927,592.56 ($1,153,148.38). Corporate insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

