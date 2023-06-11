JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) to “Overweight”

Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Hysan Development Price Performance

Hysan Development stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. Hysan Development has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $7.10.

Get Hysan Development alerts:

About Hysan Development

(Get Rating)

Read More

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

Receive News & Ratings for Hysan Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hysan Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.