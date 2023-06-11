JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) to “Overweight”

Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Hysan Development stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. Hysan Development has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $7.10.
