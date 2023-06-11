Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Receives GBX 136.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 136.17 ($1.69).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JUP shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 134 ($1.67) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 142 ($1.77) to GBX 168 ($2.09) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at GBX 110.50 ($1.37) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £602.20 million, a PE ratio of 1,227.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 123.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 132.64. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of GBX 82.20 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 177.06 ($2.20).

In other news, insider Wayne Mepham sold 30,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.82), for a total value of £44,055.50 ($54,768.15). 27.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

