Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,434,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515,061 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.24% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $122,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $1,137,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $10,208,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,314,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 56,438 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.42 per share, for a total transaction of $50,769.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,481.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.42 per share, for a total transaction of $50,769.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,716 shares of company stock valued at $596,550 and have sold 34,000 shares valued at $1,112,260. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KDP opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

