KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GIII opened at $20.19 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $920.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $606.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.33 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $50,472.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,716,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,890,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,479,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 405,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 770,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 368,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.