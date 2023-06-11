KeyCorp Weighs in on Oxford Industries, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Oxford Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $11.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.78. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $11.05 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.17 EPS.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $382.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.38 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OXM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.20.

NYSE:OXM opened at $99.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.55. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $123.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,036,000 after buying an additional 64,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 305,508 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $105,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,439.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

