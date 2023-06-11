Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $705,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $298.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.17.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $271.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

