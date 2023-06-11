Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $378,000 Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CPB opened at $46.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.64. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. Barclays lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

