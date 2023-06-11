Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $334,000 in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. Seeyond lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 24,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $16,844,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Stock Performance

AFG opened at $116.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.40. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.54 and a 1 year high of $150.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.