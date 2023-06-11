KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives $15.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on KREF shares. TheStreet cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 386,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,941.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 386,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,941.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO W Patrick Mattson bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 245,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,900.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,000. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 422.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Quarry LP raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 542.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 356.67, a current ratio of 356.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $816.76 million, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.84. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -260.61%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Further Reading

