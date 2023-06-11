Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Kohl’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.57. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KSS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $22.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.74. Kohl’s has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $46.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Kohl’s news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury bought 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,627.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently -465.11%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

