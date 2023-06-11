Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet cut Lee Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.
Lee Enterprises Stock Performance
NYSE:LEE opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The stock has a market cap of $81.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79. Lee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $23.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lee Enterprises
About Lee Enterprises
Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lee Enterprises (LEE)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.