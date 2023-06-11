Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Lee Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Lee Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:LEE opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The stock has a market cap of $81.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79. Lee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $23.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

About Lee Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lee Enterprises by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lee Enterprises by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.