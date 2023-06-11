Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Stock Down 1.4 %
LEJU opened at $1.77 on Friday. Leju has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53.
Leju Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leju (LEJU)
