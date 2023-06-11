LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives $34.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of research firms have commented on TREE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $36.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

LendingTree Stock Performance

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49.

Insider Activity at LendingTree

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.42. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.42 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $182,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,348.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the first quarter worth $934,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LendingTree by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in LendingTree by 42.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in LendingTree by 24.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in LendingTree during the first quarter valued at $571,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

See Also

