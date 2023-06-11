LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,619,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 134,540 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.98% of LKQ worth $139,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Covestor Ltd grew its position in LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in LKQ by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in LKQ by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock worth $255,050 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LKQ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.62. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.38%.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.