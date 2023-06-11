Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.87) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 68.88 ($0.86).

LON LLOY opened at GBX 45.27 ($0.56) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.51 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 54.33 ($0.68). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 565.81, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, insider Charlie Nunn purchased 285,316 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £136,951.68 ($170,253.21). 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

