Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LSEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($124.32) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($128.05) to GBX 9,900 ($123.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,550 ($118.72) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,558.33 ($118.83).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 8,650 ($107.53) on Thursday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6,710 ($83.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,893.86 ($110.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34. The company has a market cap of £43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,223.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,270.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,789.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Martin Brand sold 10,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,840 ($97.46), for a total value of £829,158.40 ($1,030,778.72). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 146,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,060,685 and have sold 113,596 shares valued at $927,120,848. Insiders own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.