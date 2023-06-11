Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Acquires New Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,248 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,796,508,000 after buying an additional 220,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,387,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $240,255,000 after purchasing an additional 54,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.39.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $223.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.72%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

