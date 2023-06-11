Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.87.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $106.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.12 and a 200 day moving average of $89.55. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $107.33. The stock has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

