Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,212 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,212 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,120,000. CSM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 102,854 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 196,147 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Shares of FCX opened at $37.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

