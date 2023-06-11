Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 97 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Insider Activity

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $197.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.86. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

