Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2023

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $105.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.08.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

