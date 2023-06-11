Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Holdings Boosted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 289.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,507,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,989,152 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $112,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 501.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 304.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUMN. Raymond James raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.11.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.02. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

